Australian Open Results

Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD32,790,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open…

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (20), Canada, 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Dusan Lajovic (23), Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Milos Raonic (14), Canada, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (4), Netherlands, def. Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (8), France, def. James Duckworth and Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. John Millman, Australia, and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (12), Brazil, 6-2, 6-4.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (16), Germany, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Robert Farah, Colombia, and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Barbora Krejcikova (6), Czech Republic, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Arina Rodionova and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, 7-5, 6-4.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. John Peers and Belinda Woolcock, Australia, 6-2, 5-7, 12-10.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Sander Gille, Belgium, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, 6-4, 5-7, 10-4.

Bruno Soares and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-5, 6-4.

Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Alexander Bublik and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-4.

