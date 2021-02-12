CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 9:24 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 75 52 14 5 0
Army 6 3 1 3 1 25 42 36 9 5 1
Mercyhurst 5 6 0 2 0 19 56 57 7 9 1
RIT 5 3 0 1 0 17 51 47 7 5 2
Canisius 5 2 0 0 0 15 25 16 5 2 0
Bentley 3 5 2 0 4 13 28 37 3 9 0
Sacred Heart 3 5 1 1 2 13 27 40 4 7 1
Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1
Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Army 3, Bentley, OT

Caninius 5, RIT 3

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Mercyhurst, 5:30 p.m.

RIT at Canisius, 7:05 p.m.

Bentlet at Army, 7:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

