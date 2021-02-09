CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 75 52 14 5 0
Army 6 3 1 2 1 23 39 34 8 5 1
Mercyhurst 5 6 0 2 0 19 56 57 7 9 1
RIT 5 3 0 1 0 17 51 47 7 5 2
Bentley 3 5 2 0 2 12 26 34 3 8 0
Sacred Heart 3 4 1 1 2 13 27 40 4 7 1
Canisius 4 2 0 0 0 12 20 13 4 2 0
Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1
Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Monday’s Games

Army 3, Sacred Heart 1

Tuesday’s Games

Army 2, Sacred Heart 1, OT

Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 1

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

'They are not cogs in a wheel;' Congressional panel to focus on humanizing issues regarding troops in 2021

Treasury pilots AI algorithm to parse congressional spending bills faster

IT modernization is a priority for Biden's OMB pick, but she acknowledges funding challenges

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up