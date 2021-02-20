CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » Sports » Abi's late goal earns…

Abi’s late goal earns Saint-Etienne 1-1 home draw with Reims

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 10:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Substitute Charles Abi struck late to earn Saint-Etienne a 1-1 home draw with Reims on Saturday and extend its unbeaten run in the French league to five games.

Abi pounced from close range in the 88th minute after Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi headed off his line following a free kick and the ball fell kindly to him.

Saint-Etienne should have gone ahead, but striker Denis Bouanga hastily shot wide from just meters out in the first minute of injury time.

In an even contest between sides hovering just under mid-table, promising Ivory Coast forward El Bilal Toure headed Reims ahead in the 71st from Moussa Doumbia’s cross.

Later Saturday, sixth-place Marseille was at 18th-place Nantes with both sides winning their previous game after a long spell without a victory.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Lille are in action on Sunday with PSG hosting fourth-place Monaco and Lille away to in-form Lorient.

Lyon won 3-2 at Brest on Friday to take the lead but will drop back down to third if PSG and Lille at least draw their matches on Sunday.

Lille sits in second place and is one point ahead of PSG in third.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up