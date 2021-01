Sunday, Jan. 24 EAST Army 63, Navy 58 Delaware 79, UNC-Wilmington 67 Drexel 55, Elon 44 Lehigh 83, Holy Cross…

Sunday, Jan. 24

EAST

Army 63, Navy 58

Delaware 79, UNC-Wilmington 67

Drexel 55, Elon 44

Lehigh 83, Holy Cross 62

NC A&T 86, Delaware St. 59

SOUTH

Clemson 86, Syracuse 77, OT

Georgia Tech 66, Florida St. 58

North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73

MIDWEST

Indiana 74, Northwestern 61

FAR WEST

Hawaii 57, Cal St.-Fullerton 43

