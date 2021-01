Tuesday, Jan. 19 EAST Northeastern 62, Manhattan 50 Syracuse 88, North Carolina 76 UConn 103, Butler 35 SOUTH Morehead St.…

Tuesday, Jan. 19

EAST

Northeastern 62, Manhattan 50

Syracuse 88, North Carolina 76

UConn 103, Butler 35

SOUTH

Morehead St. 53, SIU-Edwardsville 47

Murray St. 72, Belmont 66

MIDWEST

Iowa St. 64, Oklahoma 63

Loyola of Chicago 53, Valparaiso 36

Minnesota 76, Nebraska 71

___

