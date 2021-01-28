CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Sundhage extends contract with Brazil’s women’s team

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 6:07 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Swedish coach Pia Sundhage extended her contract with Brazil’s women’s soccer team on Thursday, agreeing to stay in charge until the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sundhage, who led the United States to two Olympic golds, took over Brazil in 2019. Her contract was set to expire in July but the Brazilian soccer confederation chose to extend it early because of the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which start in July.

“We are excited about the work developed by Pia and the staff,” confederation head Rogério Caboclo said.

The 60-year-old Sundhage has coached Brazil in 13 matches, with eight wins, four draws and only one defeat.

“I fell in love with this country, with the great people, with the soccer, so I am very happy,” Sundhage said in a video published by the Brazilian soccer confederation. “I don’t want to miss this opportunity because things are happening indeed.”

