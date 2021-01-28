All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 8 5 3 0 0 10 24 26…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 8 5 3 0 0 10 24 26 Pensacola 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 24 Macon 5 3 1 1 0 7 12 11 Birmingham 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 26 Knoxville 8 3 5 0 0 6 24 24

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon 2, Knoxville 1

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

