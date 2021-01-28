All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|24
|26
|Pensacola
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|28
|24
|Macon
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|12
|11
|Birmingham
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|23
|26
|Knoxville
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|24
|24
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Macon 2, Knoxville 1
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
