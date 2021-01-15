CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 14
Huntsville 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 13
Birmingham 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 14
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Knoxville 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

