All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18
|14
|Birmingham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|14
|Macon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|10
|10
|Huntsville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|10
|Knoxville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.