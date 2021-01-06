CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 9
Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10
Birmingham 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 12
Macon 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 7
Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP funds fall back after uncharacteristic November increase

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

Will 2021 be the year of government customer experience?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up