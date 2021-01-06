All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|9
|Huntsville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|10
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|12
|Macon
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|Knoxville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.