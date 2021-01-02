Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|Saturday, Jan. 2
|EAST
American International 2, Long Island 1
Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 2
New Hampshire 2, UConn 1, OT
Providence 3, Vermont 1
UMass 5, Northeastern 3
Army at Sacred Heart, ppd.
Robert Morris 3, RIT 1
|MIDWEST
Bowling Green 6, Ferris St. 1
Michigan Tech 4, Ala. Huntsville 0
Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1
Minnesota St. 4, N. Michigan 0
Minnesota Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 3, OT
Miami 3, W. Michigan 1
Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m.
