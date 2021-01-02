CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday, Jan. 2
EAST

American International 2, Long Island 1

Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 2

New Hampshire 2, UConn 1, OT

Providence 3, Vermont 1

UMass 5, Northeastern 3

Army at Sacred Heart, ppd.

Robert Morris 3, RIT 1

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 6, Ferris St. 1

Michigan Tech 4, Ala. Huntsville 0

Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Minnesota St. 4, N. Michigan 0

Minnesota Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 3, OT

Miami 3, W. Michigan 1

Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up