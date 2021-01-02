Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Saturday, Jan. 2 EAST American International 2, Long Island 1 Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 2 New Hampshire 2, UConn 1, OT…

Saturday, Jan. 2 EAST

American International 2, Long Island 1

Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 2

New Hampshire 2, UConn 1, OT

Providence 3, Vermont 1

UMass 5, Northeastern 3

Army at Sacred Heart, ppd.

Robert Morris 3, RIT 1

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 6, Ferris St. 1

Michigan Tech 4, Ala. Huntsville 0

Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Minnesota St. 4, N. Michigan 0

Minnesota Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 3, OT

Miami 3, W. Michigan 1

Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.