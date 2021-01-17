PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in…

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Kevin Na (500), $1,188,000 67-66-61-65_259

Chris Kirk (245), $587,400 65-65-65-65_260

Joaquin Niemann (245), $587,400 62-69-63-66_260

Marc Leishman (115), $277,750 66-65-65-65_261

Webb Simpson (115), $277,750 65-65-67-64_261

Brendan Steele (115), $277,750 65-66-61-69_261

Daniel Berger (83), $200,475 64-68-64-66_262

Billy Horschel (83), $200,475 65-66-66-65_262

Patton Kizzire (83), $200,475 64-69-65-64_262

Collin Morikawa (83), $200,475 66-65-67-64_262

Russell Henley (65), $153,450 66-64-65-68_263

Matt Jones (65), $153,450 69-67-63-64_263

Nick Taylor (65), $153,450 66-62-68-67_263

Nick Hardy, $113,850 69-63-66-66_264

Charley Hoffman (53), $113,850 66-65-64-69_264

Peter Malnati (53), $113,850 62-69-64-69_264

Keith Mitchell (53), $113,850 71-62-63-68_264

Carlos Ortiz (53), $113,850 66-67-67-64_264

Stewart Cink (42), $78,210 67-63-65-70_265

Kramer Hickok (42), $78,210 67-68-65-65_265

Charles Howell III (42), $78,210 67-68-66-64_265

Mackenzie Hughes (42), $78,210 65-69-65-66_265

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (42), $78,210 69-66-66-64_265

Hideki Matsuyama (42), $78,210 66-65-66-68_265

Si Woo Kim (32), $50,710 64-70-65-67_266

Robby Shelton (32), $50,710 66-67-65-68_266

Sepp Straka (32), $50,710 69-66-66-65_266

Hudson Swafford (32), $50,710 65-68-67-66_266

Vaughn Taylor (32), $50,710 64-66-68-68_266

Michael Thompson (32), $50,710 66-68-66-66_266

Cameron Davis (27), $43,230 68-66-67-66_267

Ryan Armour (20), $34,577 69-66-65-68_268

Harris English (20), $34,577 70-64-67-67_268

Brice Garnett (20), $34,577 66-68-67-67_268

Jim Herman (20), $34,577 64-69-69-66_268

Mark Hubbard (20), $34,577 66-68-66-68_268

Kevin Kisner (20), $34,577 69-67-64-68_268

Wesley Bryan (20), $34,577 68-67-67-66_268

Harry Higgs (20), $34,577 65-71-67-65_268

Pat Perez (20), $34,577 68-65-69-66_268

Aaron Baddeley (13), $24,090 64-68-65-72_269

Lanto Griffin (13), $24,090 68-65-67-69_269

James Hahn (13), $24,090 68-65-66-70_269

Ryan Palmer (13), $24,090 70-65-65-69_269

Adam Scott (13), $24,090 69-64-70-66_269

Brendon Todd (13), $24,090 70-64-66-69_269

Austin Cook (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68_270

Sergio Garcia (8), $16,903 70-66-64-70_270

Mike Weir (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68_270

Scott Brown (8), $16,903 70-66-67-67_270

Jim Furyk (8), $16,903 69-66-68-67_270

Emiliano Grillo (8), $16,903 66-70-67-67_270

Nelson Ledesma (8), $16,903 67-66-71-66_270

Brian Stuard (8), $16,903 66-67-69-68_270

Martin Trainer (8), $16,903 70-66-70-64_270

Chris Baker (5), $15,048 69-67-69-66_271

Brian Harman (5), $15,048 66-69-67-69_271

Sungjae Im (5), $15,048 68-68-68-67_271

Satoshi Kodaira (5), $15,048 69-66-69-67_271

Jason Kokrak (5), $15,048 62-71-66-72_271

Troy Merritt (5), $15,048 66-67-70-68_271

Zach Johnson (4), $14,454 71-65-68-68_272

Anirban Lahiri (4), $14,454 69-65-64-74_272

Cameron Smith (4), $14,454 67-66-68-71_272

Michael Kim (4), $14,124 67-69-69-68_273

Sebastián Muñoz (4), $14,124 66-70-68-69_273

Ryosuke Kinoshita, $13,728 68-68-69-69_274

Jamie Lovemark (3), $13,728 68-68-71-67_274

Chez Reavie (3), $13,728 68-68-69-69_274

Robert Streb (3), $13,728 69-66-72-67_274

K.J. Choi (3), $13,398 67-65-69-74_275

Brian Gay (3), $13,266 67-69-68-73_277

Jerry Kelly (3), $13,134 68-68-69-75_280

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.