PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

|Sunday
|At Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Kevin Na (500), $1,188,000 67-66-61-65_259
Chris Kirk (245), $587,400 65-65-65-65_260
Joaquin Niemann (245), $587,400 62-69-63-66_260
Marc Leishman (115), $277,750 66-65-65-65_261
Webb Simpson (115), $277,750 65-65-67-64_261
Brendan Steele (115), $277,750 65-66-61-69_261
Daniel Berger (83), $200,475 64-68-64-66_262
Billy Horschel (83), $200,475 65-66-66-65_262
Patton Kizzire (83), $200,475 64-69-65-64_262
Collin Morikawa (83), $200,475 66-65-67-64_262
Russell Henley (65), $153,450 66-64-65-68_263
Matt Jones (65), $153,450 69-67-63-64_263
Nick Taylor (65), $153,450 66-62-68-67_263
Nick Hardy, $113,850 69-63-66-66_264
Charley Hoffman (53), $113,850 66-65-64-69_264
Peter Malnati (53), $113,850 62-69-64-69_264
Keith Mitchell (53), $113,850 71-62-63-68_264
Carlos Ortiz (53), $113,850 66-67-67-64_264
Stewart Cink (42), $78,210 67-63-65-70_265
Kramer Hickok (42), $78,210 67-68-65-65_265
Charles Howell III (42), $78,210 67-68-66-64_265
Mackenzie Hughes (42), $78,210 65-69-65-66_265
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (42), $78,210 69-66-66-64_265
Hideki Matsuyama (42), $78,210 66-65-66-68_265
Si Woo Kim (32), $50,710 64-70-65-67_266
Robby Shelton (32), $50,710 66-67-65-68_266
Sepp Straka (32), $50,710 69-66-66-65_266
Hudson Swafford (32), $50,710 65-68-67-66_266
Vaughn Taylor (32), $50,710 64-66-68-68_266
Michael Thompson (32), $50,710 66-68-66-66_266
Cameron Davis (27), $43,230 68-66-67-66_267
Ryan Armour (20), $34,577 69-66-65-68_268
Harris English (20), $34,577 70-64-67-67_268
Brice Garnett (20), $34,577 66-68-67-67_268
Jim Herman (20), $34,577 64-69-69-66_268
Mark Hubbard (20), $34,577 66-68-66-68_268
Kevin Kisner (20), $34,577 69-67-64-68_268
Wesley Bryan (20), $34,577 68-67-67-66_268
Harry Higgs (20), $34,577 65-71-67-65_268
Pat Perez (20), $34,577 68-65-69-66_268
Aaron Baddeley (13), $24,090 64-68-65-72_269
Lanto Griffin (13), $24,090 68-65-67-69_269
James Hahn (13), $24,090 68-65-66-70_269
Ryan Palmer (13), $24,090 70-65-65-69_269
Adam Scott (13), $24,090 69-64-70-66_269
Brendon Todd (13), $24,090 70-64-66-69_269
Austin Cook (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68_270
Sergio Garcia (8), $16,903 70-66-64-70_270
Mike Weir (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68_270
Scott Brown (8), $16,903 70-66-67-67_270
Jim Furyk (8), $16,903 69-66-68-67_270
Emiliano Grillo (8), $16,903 66-70-67-67_270
Nelson Ledesma (8), $16,903 67-66-71-66_270
Brian Stuard (8), $16,903 66-67-69-68_270
Martin Trainer (8), $16,903 70-66-70-64_270
Chris Baker (5), $15,048 69-67-69-66_271
Brian Harman (5), $15,048 66-69-67-69_271
Sungjae Im (5), $15,048 68-68-68-67_271
Satoshi Kodaira (5), $15,048 69-66-69-67_271
Jason Kokrak (5), $15,048 62-71-66-72_271
Troy Merritt (5), $15,048 66-67-70-68_271
Zach Johnson (4), $14,454 71-65-68-68_272
Anirban Lahiri (4), $14,454 69-65-64-74_272
Cameron Smith (4), $14,454 67-66-68-71_272
Michael Kim (4), $14,124 67-69-69-68_273
Sebastián Muñoz (4), $14,124 66-70-68-69_273
Ryosuke Kinoshita, $13,728 68-68-69-69_274
Jamie Lovemark (3), $13,728 68-68-71-67_274
Chez Reavie (3), $13,728 68-68-69-69_274
Robert Streb (3), $13,728 69-66-72-67_274
K.J. Choi (3), $13,398 67-65-69-74_275
Brian Gay (3), $13,266 67-69-68-73_277
Jerry Kelly (3), $13,134 68-68-69-75_280
