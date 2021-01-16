PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

|Saturday
|At Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
|Third Round
Brendan Steele 65-66-61_192
Kevin Na 67-66-61_194
Joaquin Niemann 62-69-63_194
Peter Malnati 62-69-64_195
Charley Hoffman 66-65-64_195
Russell Henley 66-64-65_195
Chris Kirk 65-65-65_195
Stewart Cink 67-63-65_195
Keith Mitchell 71-62-63_196
Daniel Berger 64-68-64_196
Marc Leishman 66-65-65_196
Nick Taylor 66-62-68_196
Billy Horschel 65-66-66_197
Aaron Baddeley 64-68-65_197
Hideki Matsuyama 66-65-66_197
Webb Simpson 65-65-67_197
Anirban Lahiri 69-65-64_198
Robby Shelton 66-67-65_198
Patton Kizzire 64-69-65_198
Nick Hardy 69-63-66_198
Collin Morikawa 66-65-67_198
Vaughn Taylor 64-66-68_198
Mackenzie Hughes 65-69-65_199
Si Woo Kim 64-70-65_199
Jason Kokrak 62-71-66_199
James Hahn 68-65-66_199
Matt Jones 69-67-63_199
Mark Hubbard 66-68-66_200
Brendon Todd 70-64-66_200
Michael Thompson 66-68-66_200
Carlos Ortiz 66-67-67_200
Kramer Hickok 67-68-65_200
Ryan Armour 69-66-65_200
Ryan Palmer 70-65-65_200
Hudson Swafford 65-68-67_200
Lanto Griffin 68-65-67_200
Sergio Garcia 70-66-64_200
Kevin Kisner 69-67-64_200
Cameron Davis 68-66-67_201
Brice Garnett 66-68-67_201
Harris English 70-64-67_201
Sepp Straka 69-66-66_201
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66-66_201
Charles Howell III 67-68-66_201
Cameron Smith 67-66-68_201
K.J. Choi 67-65-69_201
Mike Weir 68-66-68_202
Austin Cook 68-66-68_202
Brian Harman 66-69-67_202
Jim Herman 64-69-69_202
Wesley Bryan 68-67-67_202
Brian Stuard 66-67-69_202
Pat Perez 68-65-69_202
Troy Merritt 66-67-70_203
Adam Scott 69-64-70_203
Jim Furyk 69-66-68_203
Emiliano Grillo 66-70-67_203
Harry Higgs 65-71-67_203
Scott Brown 70-66-67_203
Satoshi Kodaira 69-66-69_204
Nelson Ledesma 67-66-71_204
Brian Gay 67-69-68_204
Sebastián Muñoz 66-70-68_204
Sungjae Im 68-68-68_204
Zach Johnson 71-65-68_204
Jerry Kelly 68-68-69_205
Michael Kim 67-69-69_205
Chris Baker 69-67-69_205
Chez Reavie 68-68-69_205
Ryosuke Kinoshita 68-68-69_205
Martin Trainer 70-66-70_206
Robert Streb 69-66-72_207
Jamie Lovemark 68-68-71_207
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.