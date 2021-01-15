PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

Friday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Second Round Nick Taylor 66-62_128 Stewart…

Friday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Second Round

Nick Taylor 66-62_128

Stewart Cink 67-63_130

Webb Simpson 65-65_130

Russell Henley 66-64_130

Vaughn Taylor 64-66_130

Chris Kirk 65-65_130

Charley Hoffman 66-65_131

Collin Morikawa 66-65_131

Marc Leishman 66-65_131

Joaquin Niemann 62-69_131

Hideki Matsuyama 66-65_131

Peter Malnati 62-69_131

Billy Horschel 65-66_131

Brendan Steele 65-66_131

Aaron Baddeley 64-68_132

K.J. Choi 67-65_132

Daniel Berger 64-68_132

Nick Hardy 69-63_132

Brian Stuard 66-67_133

James Hahn 68-65_133

Pat Perez 68-65_133

Hudson Swafford 65-68_133

Jason Kokrak 62-71_133

Lanto Griffin 68-65_133

Patton Kizzire 64-69_133

Nelson Ledesma 67-66_133

Jim Herman 64-69_133

Carlos Ortiz 66-67_133

Cameron Smith 67-66_133

Adam Scott 69-64_133

Troy Merritt 66-67_133

Kevin Na 67-66_133

Keith Mitchell 71-62_133

Robby Shelton 66-67_133

Si Woo Kim 64-70_134

Michael Thompson 66-68_134

Mackenzie Hughes 65-69_134

Cameron Davis 68-66_134

Mike Weir 68-66_134

Anirban Lahiri 69-65_134

Mark Hubbard 66-68_134

Brendon Todd 70-64_134

Brice Garnett 66-68_134

Harris English 70-64_134

Austin Cook 68-66_134

Sepp Straka 69-66_135

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66_135

Charles Howell III 67-68_135

Satoshi Kodaira 69-66_135

Brian Harman 66-69_135

Kramer Hickok 67-68_135

Ryan Armour 69-66_135

Ryan Palmer 70-65_135

Wesley Bryan 68-67_135

Robert Streb 69-66_135

Jim Furyk 69-66_135

Emiliano Grillo 66-70_136

Jerry Kelly 68-68_136

Matt Jones 69-67_136

Michael Kim 67-69_136

Sergio Garcia 70-66_136

Brian Gay 67-69_136

Chris Baker 69-67_136

Harry Higgs 65-71_136

Jamie Lovemark 68-68_136

Sebastián Muñoz 66-70_136

Chez Reavie 68-68_136

Kevin Kisner 69-67_136

Sungjae Im 68-68_136

Martin Trainer 70-66_136

Zach Johnson 71-65_136

Scott Brown 70-66_136

Ryosuke Kinoshita 68-68_136

