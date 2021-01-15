PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

|Friday
|At Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
|Second Round
Nick Taylor 66-62_128
Stewart Cink 67-63_130
Webb Simpson 65-65_130
Russell Henley 66-64_130
Vaughn Taylor 64-66_130
Chris Kirk 65-65_130
Charley Hoffman 66-65_131
Collin Morikawa 66-65_131
Marc Leishman 66-65_131
Joaquin Niemann 62-69_131
Hideki Matsuyama 66-65_131
Peter Malnati 62-69_131
Billy Horschel 65-66_131
Brendan Steele 65-66_131
Aaron Baddeley 64-68_132
K.J. Choi 67-65_132
Daniel Berger 64-68_132
Nick Hardy 69-63_132
Brian Stuard 66-67_133
James Hahn 68-65_133
Pat Perez 68-65_133
Hudson Swafford 65-68_133
Jason Kokrak 62-71_133
Lanto Griffin 68-65_133
Patton Kizzire 64-69_133
Nelson Ledesma 67-66_133
Jim Herman 64-69_133
Carlos Ortiz 66-67_133
Cameron Smith 67-66_133
Adam Scott 69-64_133
Troy Merritt 66-67_133
Kevin Na 67-66_133
Keith Mitchell 71-62_133
Robby Shelton 66-67_133
Si Woo Kim 64-70_134
Michael Thompson 66-68_134
Mackenzie Hughes 65-69_134
Cameron Davis 68-66_134
Mike Weir 68-66_134
Anirban Lahiri 69-65_134
Mark Hubbard 66-68_134
Brendon Todd 70-64_134
Brice Garnett 66-68_134
Harris English 70-64_134
Austin Cook 68-66_134
Sepp Straka 69-66_135
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66_135
Charles Howell III 67-68_135
Satoshi Kodaira 69-66_135
Brian Harman 66-69_135
Kramer Hickok 67-68_135
Ryan Armour 69-66_135
Ryan Palmer 70-65_135
Wesley Bryan 68-67_135
Robert Streb 69-66_135
Jim Furyk 69-66_135
Emiliano Grillo 66-70_136
Jerry Kelly 68-68_136
Matt Jones 69-67_136
Michael Kim 67-69_136
Sergio Garcia 70-66_136
Brian Gay 67-69_136
Chris Baker 69-67_136
Harry Higgs 65-71_136
Jamie Lovemark 68-68_136
Sebastián Muñoz 66-70_136
Chez Reavie 68-68_136
Kevin Kisner 69-67_136
Sungjae Im 68-68_136
Martin Trainer 70-66_136
Zach Johnson 71-65_136
Scott Brown 70-66_136
Ryosuke Kinoshita 68-68_136
