PGA Tour Sony Open Par Scores

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in…

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Kevin Na (500), $1,188,000 67-66-61-65_259 21

Chris Kirk (245), $587,400 65-65-65-65_260 20

Joaquin Niemann (245), $587,400 62-69-63-66_260 20

Marc Leishman (115), $277,750 66-65-65-65_261 19

Webb Simpson (115), $277,750 65-65-67-64_261 19

Brendan Steele (115), $277,750 65-66-61-69_261 19

Daniel Berger (83), $200,475 64-68-64-66_262 18

Billy Horschel (83), $200,475 65-66-66-65_262 18

Patton Kizzire (83), $200,475 64-69-65-64_262 18

Collin Morikawa (83), $200,475 66-65-67-64_262 18

Russell Henley (65), $153,450 66-64-65-68_263 17

Matt Jones (65), $153,450 69-67-63-64_263 17

Nick Taylor (65), $153,450 66-62-68-67_263 17

Nick Hardy, $113,850 69-63-66-66_264 16

Charley Hoffman (53), $113,850 66-65-64-69_264 16

Peter Malnati (53), $113,850 62-69-64-69_264 16

Keith Mitchell (53), $113,850 71-62-63-68_264 16

Carlos Ortiz (53), $113,850 66-67-67-64_264 16

Stewart Cink (42), $78,210 67-63-65-70_265 15

Kramer Hickok (42), $78,210 67-68-65-65_265 15

Charles Howell III (42), $78,210 67-68-66-64_265 15

Mackenzie Hughes (42), $78,210 65-69-65-66_265 15

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (42), $78,210 69-66-66-64_265 15

Hideki Matsuyama (42), $78,210 66-65-66-68_265 15

Si Woo Kim (32), $50,710 64-70-65-67_266 14

Robby Shelton (32), $50,710 66-67-65-68_266 14

Sepp Straka (32), $50,710 69-66-66-65_266 14

Hudson Swafford (32), $50,710 65-68-67-66_266 14

Vaughn Taylor (32), $50,710 64-66-68-68_266 14

Michael Thompson (32), $50,710 66-68-66-66_266 14

Cameron Davis (27), $43,230 68-66-67-66_267 13

Ryan Armour (20), $34,577 69-66-65-68_268 12

Harris English (20), $34,577 70-64-67-67_268 12

Brice Garnett (20), $34,577 66-68-67-67_268 12

Jim Herman (20), $34,577 64-69-69-66_268 12

Mark Hubbard (20), $34,577 66-68-66-68_268 12

Kevin Kisner (20), $34,577 69-67-64-68_268 12

Wesley Bryan (20), $34,577 68-67-67-66_268 12

Harry Higgs (20), $34,577 65-71-67-65_268 12

Pat Perez (20), $34,577 68-65-69-66_268 12

Aaron Baddeley (13), $24,090 64-68-65-72_269 11

Lanto Griffin (13), $24,090 68-65-67-69_269 11

James Hahn (13), $24,090 68-65-66-70_269 11

Ryan Palmer (13), $24,090 70-65-65-69_269 11

Adam Scott (13), $24,090 69-64-70-66_269 11

Brendon Todd (13), $24,090 70-64-66-69_269 11

Austin Cook (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68_270 10

Sergio Garcia (8), $16,903 70-66-64-70_270 10

Mike Weir (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68_270 10

Scott Brown (8), $16,903 70-66-67-67_270 10

Jim Furyk (8), $16,903 69-66-68-67_270 10

Emiliano Grillo (8), $16,903 66-70-67-67_270 10

Nelson Ledesma (8), $16,903 67-66-71-66_270 10

Brian Stuard (8), $16,903 66-67-69-68_270 10

Martin Trainer (8), $16,903 70-66-70-64_270 10

Chris Baker (5), $15,048 69-67-69-66_271 -9

Brian Harman (5), $15,048 66-69-67-69_271 -9

Sungjae Im (5), $15,048 68-68-68-67_271 -9

Satoshi Kodaira (5), $15,048 69-66-69-67_271 -9

Jason Kokrak (5), $15,048 62-71-66-72_271 -9

Troy Merritt (5), $15,048 66-67-70-68_271 -9

Zach Johnson (4), $14,454 71-65-68-68_272 -8

Anirban Lahiri (4), $14,454 69-65-64-74_272 -8

Cameron Smith (4), $14,454 67-66-68-71_272 -8

Michael Kim (4), $14,124 67-69-69-68_273 -7

Sebastián Muñoz (4), $14,124 66-70-68-69_273 -7

Ryosuke Kinoshita, $13,728 68-68-69-69_274 -6

Jamie Lovemark (3), $13,728 68-68-71-67_274 -6

Chez Reavie (3), $13,728 68-68-69-69_274 -6

Robert Streb (3), $13,728 69-66-72-67_274 -6

K.J. Choi (3), $13,398 67-65-69-74_275 -5

Brian Gay (3), $13,266 67-69-68-73_277 -3

Jerry Kelly (3), $13,134 68-68-69-75_280 E

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.