PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 10:42 PM

Friday
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Hualalai Golf Course
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
Second Round

Jerry Kelly 64-67_131  -13

Darren Clarke 63-68_131  -13

Retief Goosen 62-71_133  -11

Fred Couples 71-63_134  -10

Kevin Sutherland 66-68_134  -10

Bernhard Langer 68-67_135   -9

Brandt Jobe 68-67_135   -9

Gene Sauers 68-67_135   -9

Scott Parel 64-71_135   -9

Shane Bertsch 69-67_136   -8

Jim Furyk 68-68_136   -8

David Toms 68-68_136   -8

Stephen Ames 71-66_137   -7

Scott McCarron 67-70_137   -7

Mike Weir 71-67_138   -6

Ernie Els 69-69_138   -6

K.J. Choi 66-72_138   -6

Doug Barron 69-70_139   -5

Olin Browne 72-68_140   -4

Vijay Singh 70-70_140   -4

John Daly 70-70_140   -4

Mark O’Meara 70-70_140   -4

Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71_140   -4

Wes Short, Jr. 68-72_140   -4

Colin Montgomerie 71-70_141   -3

Kenny Perry 70-71_141   -3

Brett Quigley 73-69_142   -2

Kirk Triplett 71-71_142   -2

Fred Funk 70-72_142   -2

Rocco Mediate 74-69_143   -1

Ken Tanigawa 72-71_143   -1

Jeff Sluman 71-72_143   -1

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-72_144    E

Davis Love III 70-74_144    E

Paul Broadhurst 74-71_145   +1

Sandy Lyle 77-70_147   +3

Jeff Maggert 72-75_147   +3

Jay Haas 74-74_148   +4

Corey Pavin 75-74_149   +5

Hale Irwin 75-74_149   +5

Larry Mize 74-76_150   +6

Tom Watson 78-75_153   +9

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

