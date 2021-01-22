PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Friday Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Hualalai Golf Course Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 Second Round Jerry Kelly 64-67_131 -13 Darren Clarke…

Friday Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Hualalai Golf Course Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 Second Round

Jerry Kelly 64-67_131 -13

Darren Clarke 63-68_131 -13

Retief Goosen 62-71_133 -11

Fred Couples 71-63_134 -10

Kevin Sutherland 66-68_134 -10

Bernhard Langer 68-67_135 -9

Brandt Jobe 68-67_135 -9

Gene Sauers 68-67_135 -9

Scott Parel 64-71_135 -9

Shane Bertsch 69-67_136 -8

Jim Furyk 68-68_136 -8

David Toms 68-68_136 -8

Stephen Ames 71-66_137 -7

Scott McCarron 67-70_137 -7

Mike Weir 71-67_138 -6

Ernie Els 69-69_138 -6

K.J. Choi 66-72_138 -6

Doug Barron 69-70_139 -5

Olin Browne 72-68_140 -4

Vijay Singh 70-70_140 -4

John Daly 70-70_140 -4

Mark O’Meara 70-70_140 -4

Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71_140 -4

Wes Short, Jr. 68-72_140 -4

Colin Montgomerie 71-70_141 -3

Kenny Perry 70-71_141 -3

Brett Quigley 73-69_142 -2

Kirk Triplett 71-71_142 -2

Fred Funk 70-72_142 -2

Rocco Mediate 74-69_143 -1

Ken Tanigawa 72-71_143 -1

Jeff Sluman 71-72_143 -1

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-72_144 E

Davis Love III 70-74_144 E

Paul Broadhurst 74-71_145 +1

Sandy Lyle 77-70_147 +3

Jeff Maggert 72-75_147 +3

Jay Haas 74-74_148 +4

Corey Pavin 75-74_149 +5

Hale Irwin 75-74_149 +5

Larry Mize 74-76_150 +6

Tom Watson 78-75_153 +9

