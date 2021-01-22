PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

|Friday
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Hualalai Golf Course
|Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
|Second Round
Jerry Kelly 64-67_131 -13
Darren Clarke 63-68_131 -13
Retief Goosen 62-71_133 -11
Fred Couples 71-63_134 -10
Kevin Sutherland 66-68_134 -10
Bernhard Langer 68-67_135 -9
Brandt Jobe 68-67_135 -9
Gene Sauers 68-67_135 -9
Scott Parel 64-71_135 -9
Shane Bertsch 69-67_136 -8
Jim Furyk 68-68_136 -8
David Toms 68-68_136 -8
Stephen Ames 71-66_137 -7
Scott McCarron 67-70_137 -7
Mike Weir 71-67_138 -6
Ernie Els 69-69_138 -6
K.J. Choi 66-72_138 -6
Doug Barron 69-70_139 -5
Olin Browne 72-68_140 -4
Vijay Singh 70-70_140 -4
John Daly 70-70_140 -4
Mark O’Meara 70-70_140 -4
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71_140 -4
Wes Short, Jr. 68-72_140 -4
Colin Montgomerie 71-70_141 -3
Kenny Perry 70-71_141 -3
Brett Quigley 73-69_142 -2
Kirk Triplett 71-71_142 -2
Fred Funk 70-72_142 -2
Rocco Mediate 74-69_143 -1
Ken Tanigawa 72-71_143 -1
Jeff Sluman 71-72_143 -1
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-72_144 E
Davis Love III 70-74_144 E
Paul Broadhurst 74-71_145 +1
Sandy Lyle 77-70_147 +3
Jeff Maggert 72-75_147 +3
Jay Haas 74-74_148 +4
Corey Pavin 75-74_149 +5
Hale Irwin 75-74_149 +5
Larry Mize 74-76_150 +6
Tom Watson 78-75_153 +9
