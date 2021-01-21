PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Thursday Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Hualalai Golf Course Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 First Round Retief Goosen 30-32_062 Darren Clarke…

Thursday Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Hualalai Golf Course Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 First Round

Retief Goosen 30-32_062

Darren Clarke 32-31_063

Scott Parel 32-32_064

Jerry Kelly 32-32_064

K.J. Choi 33-33_066

Kevin Sutherland 33-33_066

Scott McCarron 34-33_067

Gene Sauers 34-34_068

Brandt Jobe 35-33_068

Wes Short, Jr. 35-33_068

David Toms 33-35_068

Bernhard Langer 33-35_068

Jim Furyk 33-35_068

Doug Barron 35-34_069

Shane Bertsch 35-34_069

Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-35_069

Ernie Els 36-33_069

Fred Funk 35-35_070

John Daly 37-33_070

Mark O’Meara 37-33_070

Vijay Singh 36-34_070

Kenny Perry 36-34_070

Davis Love III 37-33_070

Stephen Ames 36-35_071

Jeff Sluman 35-36_071

Kirk Triplett 36-35_071

Colin Montgomerie 35-36_071

Mike Weir 36-35_071

Fred Couples 36-35_071

Olin Browne 36-36_072

Ken Tanigawa 38-34_072

Tom Pernice Jr. 36-36_072

Jeff Maggert 38-34_072

Brett Quigley 39-34_073

Larry Mize 37-37_074

Jay Haas 37-37_074

Rocco Mediate 38-36_074

Paul Broadhurst 37-37_074

Corey Pavin 39-36_075

Hale Irwin 38-37_075

Sandy Lyle 39-38_077

Tom Watson 38-40_078

