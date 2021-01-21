NHL Glance

All Times EST NHL East Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15…

All Times EST NHL East Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11 Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14 New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5 Pittsburgh 3 2 2 0 4 14 18 Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12 Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10 Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 11 9 St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6 San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 14 Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11 Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10 Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11 North Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15 Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10 Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed

Florida 5, Chicago 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT

Winnepeg 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Detroit 3, Columbus 2, OT

Carolina at Nashville, ppd.

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton 3, Toronto 1

San Jose 2, St. Louis 1, SO

Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

