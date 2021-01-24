LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

|Sunday
|At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Final Round
|Jessica Korda wins playoff on first hole
Jessica Korda, $180,000 65-69-60-66_260
Danielle Kang, $150,326 64-65-63-68_260
Nelly Korda, $109,051 65-66-67-64_262
In Gee Chun, $84,359 68-65-67-67_267
Angela Stanford, $61,727 67-69-67-65_268
Cheyenne Knight, $61,727 69-66-67-66_268
Lexi Thompson, $43,621 67-69-69-65_270
Brittany Lincicome, $43,621 66-74-64-66_270
Brooke Henderson, $36,625 67-69-65-70_271
Sophia Popov, $33,333 68-69-67-68_272
Georgia Hall, $28,887 70-70-67-66_273
Celine Boutier, $28,887 69-70-65-69_273
Gaby Lopez, $28,887 65-68-71-69_204
Bronte Law, $25,349 73-70-70-63_276
Ally Ewing, $23,209 70-72-68-67_277
Mel Reid, $23,209 70-70-67-70_277
Cydney Clanton, $20,466 75-69-68-66_278
Austin Ernst, $20,466 69-70-71-68_278
Jasmine Suwannapura, $20,466 72-68-69-69_278
Stacy Lewis, $18,929 66-71-74-68_279
Pernilla Lindberg, $18,272 70-72-66-72_280
Mi Jung Hur, $16,954 71-71-71-68_281
Hee Young Park, $16,954 71-69-72-69_281
Madelene Sagstrom, $16,954 73-69-69-70_281
Annie Park, $15,720 69-71-73-70_283
