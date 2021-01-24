CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Sports » LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament…

LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 8:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Final Round
Jessica Korda wins playoff on first hole

Jessica Korda, $180,000 65-69-60-66_260

Danielle Kang, $150,326 64-65-63-68_260

Nelly Korda, $109,051 65-66-67-64_262

In Gee Chun, $84,359 68-65-67-67_267

Angela Stanford, $61,727 67-69-67-65_268

Cheyenne Knight, $61,727 69-66-67-66_268

Lexi Thompson, $43,621 67-69-69-65_270

Brittany Lincicome, $43,621 66-74-64-66_270

Brooke Henderson, $36,625 67-69-65-70_271

Sophia Popov, $33,333 68-69-67-68_272

Georgia Hall, $28,887 70-70-67-66_273

Celine Boutier, $28,887 69-70-65-69_273

Gaby Lopez, $28,887 65-68-71-69_204

Bronte Law, $25,349 73-70-70-63_276

Ally Ewing, $23,209 70-72-68-67_277

Mel Reid, $23,209 70-70-67-70_277

Cydney Clanton, $20,466 75-69-68-66_278

Austin Ernst, $20,466 69-70-71-68_278

Jasmine Suwannapura, $20,466 72-68-69-69_278

Stacy Lewis, $18,929 66-71-74-68_279

Pernilla Lindberg, $18,272 70-72-66-72_280

Mi Jung Hur, $16,954 71-71-71-68_281

Hee Young Park, $16,954 71-69-72-69_281

Madelene Sagstrom, $16,954 73-69-69-70_281

Annie Park, $15,720 69-71-73-70_283

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up