CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
Home » Sports » LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament…

LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Friday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Second Round

Danielle Kang 64-65_129

Nelly Korda 65-66_131

In Gee Chun 68-65_133

Gaby Lopez 65-68_133

Jessica Korda 65-69_134

Cheyenne Knight 69-66_135

Lexi Thompson 67-69_136

Brooke Henderson 67-69_136

Angela Stanford 67-69_136

Sophia Popov 68-69_137

Stacy Lewis 66-71_137

Austin Ernst 69-70_139

Celine Boutier 69-70_139

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68_140

Hee Young Park 71-69_140

Georgia Hall 70-70_140

Mel Reid 70-70_140

Annie Park 69-71_140

Brittany Lincicome 66-74_140

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69_142

Mi Jung Hur 71-71_142

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72_142

Ally Ewing 70-72_142

Bronte Law 73-70_143

Cydney Clanton 75-69_144

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army plans next big migration to new HR system

TSP returns keep inching down in first month of 2021

What may survive from Trump's workforce agenda, with many of the signature policies gone

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up