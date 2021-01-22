LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

|Friday
|At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Second Round
Danielle Kang 64-65_129
Nelly Korda 65-66_131
In Gee Chun 68-65_133
Gaby Lopez 65-68_133
Jessica Korda 65-69_134
Cheyenne Knight 69-66_135
Lexi Thompson 67-69_136
Brooke Henderson 67-69_136
Angela Stanford 67-69_136
Sophia Popov 68-69_137
Stacy Lewis 66-71_137
Austin Ernst 69-70_139
Celine Boutier 69-70_139
Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68_140
Hee Young Park 71-69_140
Georgia Hall 70-70_140
Mel Reid 70-70_140
Annie Park 69-71_140
Brittany Lincicome 66-74_140
Madelene Sagstrom 73-69_142
Mi Jung Hur 71-71_142
Pernilla Lindberg 70-72_142
Ally Ewing 70-72_142
Bronte Law 73-70_143
Cydney Clanton 75-69_144
