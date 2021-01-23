LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Saturday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Third…

Saturday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Third Round

Danielle Kang 64-65-63_192 -21

Jessica Korda 65-69-60_194 -19

Nelly Korda 65-66-67_198 -15

In Gee Chun 68-65-67_200 -13

Brooke Henderson 67-69-65_201 -12

Cheyenne Knight 69-66-67_202 -11

Angela Stanford 67-69-67_203 -10

Brittany Lincicome 66-74-64_204 -9

Celine Boutier 69-70-65_204 -9

Sophia Popov 68-69-67_204 -9

Gaby Lopez 65-68-71_204 -9

Lexi Thompson 67-69-69_205 -8

Georgia Hall 70-70-67_207 -6

Mel Reid 70-70-67_207 -6

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72-66_208 -5

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68-69_209 -4

Ally Ewing 70-72-68_210 -3

Austin Ernst 69-70-71_210 -3

Cydney Clanton 75-69-67_211 -2

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69-69_211 -2

Stacy Lewis 66-71-74_211 -2

Bronte Law 73-70-69_212 -1

Hee Young Park 71-69-72_212 -1

Mi Jung Hur 71-71-71_213 E

Annie Park 69-71-73_213 E

