LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 4:20 PM

Saturday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Third Round

Danielle Kang 64-65-63_192 -21

Jessica Korda 65-69-60_194 -19

Nelly Korda 65-66-67_198 -15

In Gee Chun 68-65-67_200 -13

Brooke Henderson 67-69-65_201 -12

Cheyenne Knight 69-66-67_202 -11

Angela Stanford 67-69-67_203 -10

Brittany Lincicome 66-74-64_204  -9

Celine Boutier 69-70-65_204  -9

Sophia Popov 68-69-67_204  -9

Gaby Lopez 65-68-71_204  -9

Lexi Thompson 67-69-69_205  -8

Georgia Hall 70-70-67_207  -6

Mel Reid 70-70-67_207  -6

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72-66_208  -5

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68-69_209  -4

Ally Ewing 70-72-68_210  -3

Austin Ernst 69-70-71_210  -3

Cydney Clanton 75-69-67_211  -2

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69-69_211  -2

Stacy Lewis 66-71-74_211  -2

Bronte Law 73-70-69_212  -1

Hee Young Park 71-69-72_212  -1

Mi Jung Hur 71-71-71_213   E

Annie Park 69-71-73_213   E

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

