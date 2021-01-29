Friday’s College Hockey Scores

All Times Eastern Friday EAST UConn 6, Merrimack 1 American International 6, Holy Cross 0 Army 2, Sacred Heart 1…

All Times Eastern Friday EAST

UConn 6, Merrimack 1

American International 6, Holy Cross 0

Army 2, Sacred Heart 1

Providence 5, New Hampshire 1

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. 1

Minnesota 5, Ohio St. 1

Notre Dame 3, Penn St. 2, OT

Minnesota Duluth 2, Miami 1

N. Michigan 5, Ferris St. 4

Bowling Green 6, Michigan Tech 3

Wisconsin 6, Michigan St. 0

North Dakota 6, Omaha 2

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.