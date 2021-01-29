Friday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Friday
|EAST
UConn 6, Merrimack 1
American International 6, Holy Cross 0
Army 2, Sacred Heart 1
Providence 5, New Hampshire 1
|MIDWEST
Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. 1
Minnesota 5, Ohio St. 1
Notre Dame 3, Penn St. 2, OT
Minnesota Duluth 2, Miami 1
N. Michigan 5, Ferris St. 4
Bowling Green 6, Michigan Tech 3
Wisconsin 6, Michigan St. 0
North Dakota 6, Omaha 2
