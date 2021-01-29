CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

UConn 6, Merrimack 1

American International 6, Holy Cross 0

Army 2, Sacred Heart 1

Providence 5, New Hampshire 1

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. 1

Minnesota 5, Ohio St. 1

Notre Dame 3, Penn St. 2, OT

Minnesota Duluth 2, Miami 1

N. Michigan 5, Ferris St. 4

Bowling Green 6, Michigan Tech 3

Wisconsin 6, Michigan St. 0

North Dakota 6, Omaha 2

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up