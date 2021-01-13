INAUGURATION NEWS: Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » Sports » Farabee leads Flyers to…

Farabee leads Flyers to 6-3 win o over Penguins in opener

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 10:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Farabee had a goal and three assists, Michael Raffl, James van Riemsdyk and Nolan Patrick also scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in the first game of the NHL season.

The unconventional opener was decided when Raffl scored from the slot and beat Tristan Jarry 5:37 into the third for a 4-3 lead and the only cheers for the go-ahead goal came from Flyers fans watching at home.

The Flyers pounced from there — Oskar Lindblom and Kevin Hayes scored 20 seconds apart to turn this one into a rout.t=

Mark Jankowski, Sidney Crosby and Bradon Tanev scored for the Penguins.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, CANADIENS 4, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored at 3:24 of overtime to lift Toronto.

Rielly took a feed from Toronto captain John Tavares on a 2-on-1 to beat Montreal goalie Carey Price and end a chaotic extra period where both teams had chances to get the victory.

William Nylander had two goals and an assist for Toronto, while Tavares added a goal and two assists. Jimmy Vesey chipped in with his first goal for the Maple Leafs, and Frederik Andersen had 28 saves.

Josh Anderson scored twice in his debut for Montreal, while Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Tomas Tatar also scored. Jonathan Drouin and Jeff Petry each added two assists. Price finished with 29 saves.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS to expand fingerprinting services to 4,000 post offices in 2021

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up