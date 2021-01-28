CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 13 10 3 0 0 20 48 29
Wichita 10 7 2 1 0 15 35 23
Tulsa 17 6 9 1 1 14 34 50
Utah 13 6 3 3 1 16 41 41
Kansas City 14 5 7 1 1 12 37 46
Rapid City 15 5 10 0 0 10 41 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 0

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

