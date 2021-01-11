INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 12 8 4 0 0 16 53 32
South Carolina 9 6 1 2 0 14 28 20
Orlando 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 35
Greenville 10 3 3 3 1 10 29 37
Jacksonville 10 3 6 1 0 7 21 34

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28
Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22
Tulsa 9 5 3 0 1 11 20 26
Utah 8 4 2 1 1 10 24 23
Kansas City 9 2 5 1 1 6 22 32
Rapid City 10 2 8 0 0 4 27 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa 3, Utah 2

Wichita 6, Kansas City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

NTEU will push agencies for permanent telework arrangements in post-pandemic world

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up