ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Orlando 6 5 1 0 0 10 26 18
South Carolina 7 4 1 2 0 10 18 15
Florida 8 5 3 0 0 10 36 26
Greenville 7 3 3 0 1 7 18 23
Jacksonville 8 2 5 1 0 5 16 29

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 20
Wheeling 7 1 3 3 0 5 18 24

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 21
Utah 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 16
Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 14
Tulsa 6 2 3 0 1 5 13 22
Kansas City 5 1 2 1 1 4 14 16
Rapid City 7 1 6 0 0 2 20 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Greenville 3, South Carolina 1

Allen 5, Wichita 1

Utah 4, Rapid City 3

Saturday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 0

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Indy 5, Wheeling 4

Allen 4, Wichita 3

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3

Utah 3, Rapid City 2

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Florida, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

