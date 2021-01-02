All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|26
|18
|South Carolina
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|18
|15
|Florida
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|36
|26
|Greenville
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|18
|23
|Jacksonville
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|16
|29
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|25
|20
|Wheeling
|7
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|18
|24
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|21
|Utah
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|16
|Wichita
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|17
|14
|Tulsa
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|13
|22
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|14
|16
|Rapid City
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|20
|28
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Greenville 3, South Carolina 1
Allen 5, Wichita 1
Utah 4, Rapid City 3
Saturday’s Games
Florida 3, Orlando 0
South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2
Indy 5, Wheeling 4
Allen 4, Wichita 3
Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3
Utah 3, Rapid City 2
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at Florida, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
