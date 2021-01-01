All Times EST ECHL South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 6 5 1 0 0…

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 6 5 1 0 0 10 26 18 Florida 8 5 3 0 0 10 36 26 South Carolina 6 3 1 2 0 8 15 13 Greenville 7 3 3 0 1 7 18 23 Jacksonville 7 2 4 1 0 5 14 26

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 16 Wheeling 6 1 3 2 0 4 14 19

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 18 Utah 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 14 Wichita 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 10 Kansas City 4 1 1 1 1 4 11 12 Tulsa 5 1 3 0 1 3 9 19 Rapid City 6 1 5 0 0 2 18 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling 4, Indy 3

Utah 6, Rapid City 3

Wichita 7, Allen 2

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 1

Friday’s Games

Greenville 3, South Carolina 1

Allen 5, Wichita 1

Utah 4, Rapid City 3

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.