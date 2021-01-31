Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 11 1 0…

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 11 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0 Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 67 51 12 5 0 Army 4 3 1 0 1 17 34 32 5 5 1 Mercyhurst 4 4 0 2 0 16 48 50 6 7 1 RIT 4 2 0 1 0 14 47 40 6 4 2 Bentley 3 3 2 0 2 11 21 22 3 5 0 Canisius 3 2 0 0 0 9 17 12 3 2 0 Niagara 1 5 5 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3 Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0 Sacred Heart 1 2 1 1 0 6 17 33 2 5 1 Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 19 42 0 9 1

Saturday’s Games

American International 3, Holy Cross 0

RIT 3, Canisius 2

Army 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT

Robert Morris 5, Mercyhurst 3

Sunday’s Games

Bentley 6, Air Force 3

Monday’s Games

Air Force at Bentley, 5:05 p.m.

