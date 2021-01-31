CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 11 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 67 51 12 5 0
Army 4 3 1 0 1 17 34 32 5 5 1
Mercyhurst 4 4 0 2 0 16 48 50 6 7 1
RIT 4 2 0 1 0 14 47 40 6 4 2
Bentley 3 3 2 0 2 11 21 22 3 5 0
Canisius 3 2 0 0 0 9 17 12 3 2 0
Niagara 1 5 5 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Sacred Heart 1 2 1 1 0 6 17 33 2 5 1
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 19 42 0 9 1
Saturday’s Games

American International 3, Holy Cross 0

RIT 3, Canisius 2

Army 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT

Robert Morris 5, Mercyhurst 3

Sunday’s Games

Bentley 6, Air Force 3

Monday’s Games

Air Force at Bentley, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up