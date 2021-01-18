CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 5:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 7 1 2 2 0 25 55 38 11 3 0
American International 7 0 1 1 0 23 42 30 10 3 0
Mercyhurst 3 2 1 1 0 11 31 32 4 5 1
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Niagara 1 7 3 0 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Holy Cross 1 2 2 2 0 7 21 24 4 5 0
Army 2 4 0 0 1 7 23 26 3 5 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0
Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Sunday’s Games

American International 1, Holy Cross 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

OMB: 'Every effort will be made to maximize' telework with COVID-19 spread

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up