CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Sports » American Ryan Crouser breaks…

American Ryan Crouser breaks world indoor shot put record

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the world indoor shot put record at an American Track League meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Sunday.

Crouser tossed the shot put 22.82 meters (74 feet, 10½ inches) on his first attempt to break the mark of 22.66 (74-4¼) set by Randy Barnes on Jan. 20, 1989. Crouser’s record is pending ratification.

The 28-year-old Crouser’s heave went so far that it nearly landed out of the area designed for the competition. He also had another toss that went 22.70 meters (74-5¾).

“It’s a pretty good start to 2021,” Crouser said on ESPN. “I feel like there is more there.”

The American Track League is staging a four-week indoor series at the University of Arkansas over consecutive Sundays. It’s a chance for athletes to see how they stack up in a time when COVID-19 has made finding meets extremely difficult.

Crouser, who trains at Arkansas, will have a chance to break his own record next Sunday.

“First meet, first throw … usually it’s a rocky start. The consistency is pretty good,” Crouser said on the network broadcast. “For me, it’s a continuation to develop my throw. These are usually things I’d see in June or July.”

Crouser is hoping to defend his Olympic title at the delayed Tokyo Games that are set to begin in July. He also earned the silver medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Heading into the meet, Crouser said he was “in good shape to throw far.” His previous best was 22.58 meters (74-1) at a competition in Manhattan, Kansas, on Dec. 5.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up