American defender McKenzie debuts for Belgium’s Genk

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 9:36 PM

American central defender Mark McKenzie made his debut for Belgium’s Genk on Sunday in a 3-2 loss at first-place Club Brugge in Belgium’s first division.

McKenzie transferred on Jan. 7 from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union. Genk is second to Club Brugge after 23 league matches.

The 21-year-old made his Union debut in 2018 and his U.S. national team debut last Feb. 1 against Panama. He has two appearances for the national team.

Born in New York City, McKenzie moved at age 5 to Bear, Delaware. He spent one season at Wake Forest, then signed with Philadelphia in January 2018.

