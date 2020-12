Wednesday, Dec. 9 SOUTH Georgia Tech 86, Boston College 68 Louisiana-Lafayette 80, McNeese St. 48 SOUTHWEST TCU 79, Lamar 53…

Wednesday, Dec. 9

SOUTH

Georgia Tech 86, Boston College 68

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, McNeese St. 48

SOUTHWEST

TCU 79, Lamar 53

___

