Sunday, Dec. 6 EAST Buffalo 87, Canisius 45 Marshall 69, Radford 58 SOUTH Georgia 93, Oklahoma 80 Louisville 85, UT…

Sunday, Dec. 6

EAST

Buffalo 87, Canisius 45

Marshall 69, Radford 58

SOUTH

Georgia 93, Oklahoma 80

Louisville 85, UT Martin 67

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 64, Milwaukee 62

South Carolina 83, Iowa St. 65

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.