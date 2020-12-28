CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Birmingham 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up