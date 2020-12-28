All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Birmingham 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4 Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

