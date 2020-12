PNC Father-Son Challenge Scores

Sunday At Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Fla. Purse: $1,085,000 Yardage: 7,122; Par: 72 Final Round Team Thomas, $200,000 62-57_119 Team…

Sunday At Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Fla. Purse: $1,085,000 Yardage: 7,122; Par: 72 Final Round

Team Thomas, $200,000 62-57_119

Team Singh, $80,000 60-60_120

Team O’Meara, $53,625 62-59_121

Team Trevino, $53,625 62-59_121

Team Kite, $48,500 64-58_122

Team Kuchar, $48,500 58-64_122

Team Woods, $47,000 62-62_124

Team Daly, $46,000 62-63_125

Team Furyk, $44,500 62-64_126

Team Norman, $44,500 61-65_126

Team Lehman, $44,500 61-65_126

Team Janzen, $43,250 67-60_127

Team Langer, $43,250 63-64_127

Team Duval, $42,250 61-67_128

Team Price, $42,250 65-63_128

Team Player, $41,500 66-63_129

Team Sorenstam, $41,000 65-65_130

Team Watson, $40,500 65-67_132

Team Calcavecchia, $40,250 67-66_133

Team Harrington, $40,000 69-66_135

