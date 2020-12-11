All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.