All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rapid City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wichita
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.