ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|6
|South Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Orlando
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Greenville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|12
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|8
|Wheeling
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|6
|Utah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|Rapid City
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
South Carolina 2, Jacksonville 1
Florida 6, Greenville 3
Orlando 4, Wheeling 2
Allen 5, Rapid City 2
Indy 4, Kansas City 3
Tulsa at Utah, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, ppd
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
