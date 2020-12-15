CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 3
Jacksonville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9
Greenville 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
South Carolina 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4
Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

