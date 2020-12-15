All Times EST ECHL South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 2 2 0 0 0…

All Times EST

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 3 Jacksonville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9 Greenville 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 South Carolina 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Kansas City 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4 Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

