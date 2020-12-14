HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 11:41 AM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 3
Jacksonville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9
Greenville 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
South Carolina 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4
Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

