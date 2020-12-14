All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9
|Greenville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Orlando
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Rapid City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Utah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Allen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
