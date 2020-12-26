All Times EST ECHL South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 0…

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 0 8 21 7 South Carolina 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 5 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 Jacksonville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 16 Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 17

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8 Wheeling 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 10

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8 Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Kansas City 2 0 0 1 1 2 6 8 Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

