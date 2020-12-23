CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 4 4 0 0 0 8 21 7
South Carolina 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 5
Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8
Jacksonville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 16
Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 17

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8
Wheeling 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 10

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 2 0 0 1 1 2 6 8
Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up