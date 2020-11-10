NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Mark Bowman, MLB.com
|ATL
|Snitker
|Mattingly
|Ross
|Charles Odum, The Associated Press
|ATL
|Mattingly
|Snitker
|Tingler
|Barry M. Bloom, Sportico
|AZ
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Ross
|Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com
|AZ
|Mattingly
|Roberts
|Shildt
|Sahadev Sharma, The Athletic
|CHI
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Ross
|Jordan Bastian, MLB.com
|CHI
|Mattingly
|Ross
|Snitker
|Matt Snyder, CBS Sports
|CIN
|Tingler
|Mattingly
|Ross
|Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report
|CIN
|Mattingly
|Ross
|Bell
|Pat Graham, The Associated Press
|COL
|Tingler
|Mattingly
|Roberts
|Nick Groke, The Athletic
|COL
|Roberts
|Mattingly
|Snitker
|Brian Golden, Antelope Valley Press
|LA
|Tingler
|Mattingly
|Ross
|Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
|LA
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Ross
|Marcos E. Hernández,
|AFP
|MIA
|Ross
|Mattingly
|Counsell
|Peter Kerasotis, At Large
|MIA
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Ross
|Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee
|MIL
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Ross
|x-Joel Sherman, New York Post
|MIL
|Mattingly
|Snitker
|Roberts
|Nathalie Alonso, MLB.com
|NY
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Ross
|Tom Verducci, Sports Illustrated
|NY
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Snitker
|Matt Breen, The Philadelphia Inquirer
|PHI
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Snitker
|Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City
|PHI
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Ross
|Kevin Gorman, Tribune Review
|PIT
|Mattingly
|Shildt
|Tingler
|Ron Cook, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
|PIT
|Mattingly
|Shildt
|Ross
|Bernie Wilson, Associated Press
|SD
|Tingler
|Mattingly
|Ross
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|SD
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Ross
|Ann Killion, San Francisco Chronicle
|SF
|Tingler
|Mattingly
|Kapler
|Henry Schulman, San Francisco Chronicle
|SF
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Kapler
|Ben Frederickson,
|St. Louis Post-Dispatch
|STL
|Mattingly
|Shildt
|Ross
|Mark Saxon, The Athletic
|STL
|Mattingly
|Tingler
|Kapler
|Jessica Camerato, MLB.com
|WAS
|Tingler
|Roberts
|Snitker
|Byron Kerr, Masnsports.com
|WAS
|Counsell
|Tingler
|Bell
x-Not enough eligible voters in chapter, voter from another chapter represented that city.
