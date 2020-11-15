Masters Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
|Final Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Dustin Johnson
|453
|452
|444-35
|Cameron Smith
|443
|353
|353-33
|Sungjae Im
|443
|344
|544-35
___
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72—288
|Dustin Johnson
|443
|434
|344-33-68—268
|Cameron Smith
|453
|544
|344-36-69—273
|Sungjae Im
|443
|444
|344-34-69—273
