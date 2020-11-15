CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Masters Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 3:24 PM

Sunday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Final Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Dustin Johnson 453 452 444-35
Cameron Smith 443 353 353-33
Sungjae Im 443 344 544-35

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—288
Dustin Johnson 443 434 344-33-68—268
Cameron Smith 453 544 344-36-69—273
Sungjae Im 443 444 344-34-69—273

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

