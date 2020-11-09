Jackie Robinson NL Rookies of the Year

x-unanimous 2020 — Devin Williams, Milwaukee 2019 — Pete Alonso, New York 2018 — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta 2017 —…

x-unanimous

2020 — Devin Williams, Milwaukee

2019 — Pete Alonso, New York

2018 — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta

2017 — x-Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

2016 — x-Corey Seager, Los Angeles

2015 — x-Kris Bryant, Chicago

2014 — Jacob deGrom, New York

2013 — Jose Fernandez, Miami

2012 — Bryce Harper, Washington

2011 — x-Craig Kimbrel, Atlanta

2010 — Buster Posey, San Francisco

2009 — Chris Coghlan, Florida

2008 — Geovany Soto, Chicago

2007 — Ryan Braun, Milwaukee

2006 — Hanley Ramirez, Florida

2005 — Ryan Howard, Philadelphia

2004 — Jason Bay, Pittsburgh

2003 — Dontrelle Willis, Florida

2002 — Jason Jennings, Colorado

2001 — x-Albert Pujols, St. Louis

2000 — Rafael Furcal, Atlanta

1999 — Scott Williamson, Cincinnati

1998 — Kerry Wood, Chicago

1997 — x-Scott Rolen, Philadelphia

1996 — Todd Hollandsworth, Los Angeles

1995 — Hideo Nomo, Los Angeles

1994 — x-Raul Mondesi, Los Angeles

1993 — x-Mike Piazza, Los Angeles

1992 — Eric Karros, Los Angeles

1991 — Jeff Bagwell, Houston

1990 — Dave Justice, Atlanta

1989 — Jerome Walton, Chicago

1988 — Chris Sabo, Cincinnati

1987 — x-Benito Santiago, San Diego

1986 — Todd Worrell, St. Louis

1985 — x-Vince Coleman, St. Louis

1984 — Dwight Gooden, New York

1983 — Darryl Strawberry, New York

1982 — Steve Sax, Los Angeles

1981 — Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles

1980 — Steve Howe, Los Angeles

1979 — Rick Sutcliffe, Los Angeles

1978 — Bob Horner, Atlanta

1977 — Andre Dawson, Montreal

1976 — Pat Zachry, Cincinnati, and Butch Metzger, San Diego, tie

1975 — John Montefusco, San Francisco

1974 — Bake McBride, St. Louis

1973 — Gary Matthews, San Francisco

1972 — Jon Matlack, New York

1971 — Earl Williams, Atlanta

1970 — Carl Morton, Montreal

1969 — Ted Sizemore, Los Angeles

1968 — Johnny Bench, Cincinnati

1967 — Tom Seaver, New York

1966 — Tommy Helms, Cincinnati

1965 — Jim Lefebvre, Los Angeles

1964 — Richie Allen, Philadelphia

1963 — Pete Rose, Cincinnati

1962 — Ken Hubbs, Chicago

1961 — Billy Williams, Chicago

1960 — Frank Howard, Los Angeles

1959 — x-Willie McCovey, San Francisco

1958 — x-Orlando Cepeda, San Francisco

1957 — Jack Sanford, Philadelphia

1956 — x-Frank Robinson, Cincinnati

1955 — Bill Virdon, St. Louis

1954 — Wally Moon, St. Louis

1953 — Jim Gilliam, Brooklyn

1952 — Joe Black, Brooklyn

1951 — Willie Mays, New York

1950 — Sam Jethroe, Boston

1949 — Don Newcombe, Brooklyn

1948 — Alvin Dark, Boston

1947 — Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn

NOTE: One player was selected as Major League Rookie of the Year in 1947 and 1948. The policy of naming a player from each league was inaugurated in 1949.

