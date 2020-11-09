Jackie Robinson NL Rookies of the Year

|x-unanimous
2020 — Devin Williams, Milwaukee
2019 — Pete Alonso, New York
2018 — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta
2017 — x-Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles
2016 — x-Corey Seager, Los Angeles
2015 — x-Kris Bryant, Chicago
2014 — Jacob deGrom, New York
2013 — Jose Fernandez, Miami
2012 — Bryce Harper, Washington
2011 — x-Craig Kimbrel, Atlanta
2010 — Buster Posey, San Francisco
2009 — Chris Coghlan, Florida
2008 — Geovany Soto, Chicago
2007 — Ryan Braun, Milwaukee
2006 — Hanley Ramirez, Florida
2005 — Ryan Howard, Philadelphia
2004 — Jason Bay, Pittsburgh
2003 — Dontrelle Willis, Florida
2002 — Jason Jennings, Colorado
2001 — x-Albert Pujols, St. Louis
2000 — Rafael Furcal, Atlanta
1999 — Scott Williamson, Cincinnati
1998 — Kerry Wood, Chicago
1997 — x-Scott Rolen, Philadelphia
1996 — Todd Hollandsworth, Los Angeles
1995 — Hideo Nomo, Los Angeles
1994 — x-Raul Mondesi, Los Angeles
1993 — x-Mike Piazza, Los Angeles
1992 — Eric Karros, Los Angeles
1991 — Jeff Bagwell, Houston
1990 — Dave Justice, Atlanta
1989 — Jerome Walton, Chicago
1988 — Chris Sabo, Cincinnati
1987 — x-Benito Santiago, San Diego
1986 — Todd Worrell, St. Louis
1985 — x-Vince Coleman, St. Louis
1984 — Dwight Gooden, New York
1983 — Darryl Strawberry, New York
1982 — Steve Sax, Los Angeles
1981 — Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles
1980 — Steve Howe, Los Angeles
1979 — Rick Sutcliffe, Los Angeles
1978 — Bob Horner, Atlanta
1977 — Andre Dawson, Montreal
1976 — Pat Zachry, Cincinnati, and Butch Metzger, San Diego, tie
1975 — John Montefusco, San Francisco
1974 — Bake McBride, St. Louis
1973 — Gary Matthews, San Francisco
1972 — Jon Matlack, New York
1971 — Earl Williams, Atlanta
1970 — Carl Morton, Montreal
1969 — Ted Sizemore, Los Angeles
1968 — Johnny Bench, Cincinnati
1967 — Tom Seaver, New York
1966 — Tommy Helms, Cincinnati
1965 — Jim Lefebvre, Los Angeles
1964 — Richie Allen, Philadelphia
1963 — Pete Rose, Cincinnati
1962 — Ken Hubbs, Chicago
1961 — Billy Williams, Chicago
1960 — Frank Howard, Los Angeles
1959 — x-Willie McCovey, San Francisco
1958 — x-Orlando Cepeda, San Francisco
1957 — Jack Sanford, Philadelphia
1956 — x-Frank Robinson, Cincinnati
1955 — Bill Virdon, St. Louis
1954 — Wally Moon, St. Louis
1953 — Jim Gilliam, Brooklyn
1952 — Joe Black, Brooklyn
1951 — Willie Mays, New York
1950 — Sam Jethroe, Boston
1949 — Don Newcombe, Brooklyn
1948 — Alvin Dark, Boston
1947 — Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn
NOTE: One player was selected as Major League Rookie of the Year in 1947 and 1948. The policy of naming a player from each league was inaugurated in 1949.
