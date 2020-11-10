CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
AL Managers of the Year

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 6:50 PM

Selected by the Baseball Writer’s Association of America:

2020 — Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay

2019 — Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota

2018 — Bob Melvin, Oakland

2017 — Paul Molitor, Minnesota

2016 — Terry Francona, Cleveland

2015 — Jeff Banister, Texas

2014 — Buck Showalter, Baltimore

2013 — Terry Francona, Cleveland

2012 — Bob Melvin, Oakland

2011 — Joe Maddon, Tampa Bay

2010 — Ron Gardenhire, Minnesota

2009 — Mike Scioscia, Los Angeles

2008 — Joe Maddon, Tampa Bay

2007 — Eric Wedge, Cleveland

2006 — Jim Leyland, Detroit

2005 — Ozzie Guillen, Chicago

2004 — Buck Showalter, Texas

2003 — Tony Pena, Kansas City

2002 — Mike Scioscia, Anaheim

2001 — Lou Piniella, Seattle

2000 — Jerry Manuel, Chicago

1999 — Jimy Williams, Boston

1998 — Joe Torre, New York

1997 — Davey Johnson, Baltimore

1996 — Johnny Oates, Texas, and Joe Torre, New York

1995 — Lou Piniella, Seattle

1994 — Buck Showalter, New York

1993 — Gene Lamont, Chicago

1992 — Tony La Russa, Oakland

1991 — Tom Kelly, Minnesota

1990 — Jeff Torborg, Chicago

1989 — Frank Robinson, Baltimore

1988 — Tony La Russa, Oakland

1987 — Sparky Anderson, Detroit

1986 — John McNamara, Boston

1985 — Bobby Cox, Toronto

1984 — Sparky Anderson, Detroit

1983 — Tony La Russa, Chicago

