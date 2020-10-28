Potential Free Agents

ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 7:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 147 free agents. Players may become free agents through 5 p.m. Sunday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) —Bryan Holaday, c; Wade LeBlanc, lhp.

BOSTON (3) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Rusney Castillo, of; Collin McHugh, rhp.

CHICAGO (3) — Alex Colomé, rhp; Jarrod Dyson, of; James McCann, c.

CLEVELAND (3) — César Hernández, 2b; Sandy León, c; Oliver Pérez, lhp.

DETROIT (5) — C.J. Cron, 1b; Iván Nova, rhp; Austin Romine, c; Jonathan Schoop, 2b; Jordan Zimmermann, rhp.

HOUSTON (4) — Michael Brantley, of; Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of; George Springer, of.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Alex Gordon, of; Matt Harvey, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Andrelton Simmons, ss; Julio Teheran, rhp.

MINNESOTA (8) — Ehire Adrianza, inf; Alex Avila, c; Tyler Clippard, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Marwin González, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Trevor May, rhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp.

NEW YORK (4)— Erik Kratz, c; DJ LeMahieu, 2b; James Paxton, lhp; Masahiro Tanaka, rhp.

OAKLAND (10) — Mike Fiers, rhp; Robbie Grossman, of; Liam Hendriks, rhp; Tommy La Stella, 2b; Jake Lamb, 3b; T.J. McFarland, lhp; Mike Minor, lhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Marcus Semien, ss; Joakim Soria, rhp.

SEATTLE (3) — Dee Gordon, 2b; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Aaron Loup, lhp.

TEXAS (7) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Shin-Soo Choo, of-dh; Derek Dietrich, inf; Jeff Mathis, c; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (7) — Anthony Bass, rhp; Ken Giles, rhp; Joe Panik, 2b; Robbie Ray, lhp; Matt Shoemaker, rhp; Jonathan Villar, ss-2b; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Jon Jay; of; Yasmany Tomás, of-3b.

ATLANTA (9) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Adeiny Hechavarría, ss; Nick Markakis, of; Mark Melancon, rhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Pabo Sandoval, 3b; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (8) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Tyler Chatwood, rhp; Billy Hamilton, of; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Cameron Maybin, of; Josh Phegley, c; José Quintana, lhp.

CINCINNATI (4) — Trevor Bauer, rhp; Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Freddy Galvis, ss; Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (6) — Drew Butera, Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; Chris Owings ss-2b-of; Kevin Pillar, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (7) — Pedro Báez, rhp; Kiké Hernández, of-inf; Jake McGee, lhp; Joc Pederson, of; Blake Treinen, rhp; Justin Turner, 3b; Alex Wood, lhp.

MIAMI (6) — Brad Boxberger, rhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Matt Joyce, of; Sean Rodríguez, 3b; Nick Vincent, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Brett Anderson, lhp.

NEW YORK (11) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jed Lowrie, 2b-3b; Jake Marisnick, of; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; Erasmo Ramírez, rhp; René Rivera, c; Marcus Stroman, rhp; Michael Wacha, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (7) — José Álvarez, lhp; p-Jake Arrieta, rhp; Jay Bruce, of; Didi Gregorius, ss; Tommy Hunter, rhp; J.T. Realmuto, c; Brandon Workman, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Derek Holland, lhp; Keone Kela, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (4) — Brad Miller, 3b; Yadier Molina, c; Adam Wainwright, rhp; Matt Wieters, c.

SAN DIEGO (5) — Jason Castro, c; Jurickson Profar, 2b; Garrett Richards, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Kevin Gausman, rhp; Drew Smyly, lhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (4) — Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3b; Sean Doolittle, lhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Kurt Suzuki, c, Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

