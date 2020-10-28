NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Results

Wednesday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota,…

Wednesday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334 laps, 50 points.

2. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 334, 33.

3. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 334, 39.

4. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 46.

5. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 334, 40.

6. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 334, 38.

7. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 334, 30.

8. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 334, 30.

9. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 334, 28.

10. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 334, 30.

11. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334, 32.

12. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 334, 27.

13. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 334, 29.

14. (16) Cole Custer, Ford, 334, 23.

15. (19) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 334, 22.

16. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 333, 22.

17. (21) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 333, 33.

18. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 333, 19.

19. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 333, 18.

20. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 333, 21.

21. (17) Erik Jones, Toyota, 333, 24.

22. (24) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 332, 15.

23. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 332, 14.

24. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 332, 13.

25. (28) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 331, 12.

26. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 331, 11.

27. (30) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 328, 10.

28. (31) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 328, 9.

29. (37) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 326, 0.

30. (36) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 325, 0.

31. (38) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 325, 0.

32. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 321, 5.

33. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 316, 4.

34. (20) Chris Buescher, Ford, 310, 3.

35. (40) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 310, 0.

36. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, engine, 279, 7.

37. (39) Joey Gase, Ford, suspension, 184, 0.

38. (18) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, accident, 59, 1.

39. (32) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, accident, 59, 1.

40. (33) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, accident, 20, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.26 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 42 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .468 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 47 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0-28; A.Bowman 29-45; M.Truex 46; B.Poole 47; C.Bowyer 48-81; M.Truex 82; C.Bowyer 83-108; A.Bowman 109-134; R.Blaney 135-138; M.Truex 139; R.Blaney 140-155; M.Truex 156-198; Ky.Busch 199-201; M.DiBenedetto 202-203; A.Almirola 204; E.Jones 205-206; Ky.Busch 207-216; C.Bowyer 217; Ky.Busch 218-267; M.Truex 268-274; C.Bell 275-279; Ky.Busch 280-282; C.Bowyer 283-310; Ky.Busch 311-334

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Ky.Busch, 5 times for 90 laps; C.Bowyer, 4 times for 89 laps; M.Truex, 5 times for 53 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 43 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 28 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 20 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 5 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 2 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 2 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Poole, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 7; B.Keselowski, 4; C.Elliott, 3; J.Logano, 3; A.Bowman, 1; M.Truex, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; A.Dillon, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 4137; 2. D.Hamlin, 4122; 3. B.Keselowski, 4120; 4. C.Elliott, 4095; 5. A.Bowman, 4095; 6. J.Logano, 4094; 7. M.Truex, 4084; 8. Ku.Busch, 4039; 9. Ky.Busch, 2270; 10. R.Blaney, 2251; 11. A.Dillon, 2244; 12. W.Byron, 2213; 13. C.Bowyer, 2199; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 2190; 15. A.Almirola, 2181; 16. C.Custer, 2169.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

