CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Sports » French Open Results

French Open Results

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 7:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €17,818,640

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1.

Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (9), Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up