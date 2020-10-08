French Open Results

Thursday
At Stade Rolan Garros
Paris
Purse: €17,818,640
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1.
Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (9), Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.
