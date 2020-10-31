FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 3 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 3 0 119 30 5 0 198 60 Tulsa 3 0 110 69 3 1 117 85 Navy 3 1 106 113 3 3 116 208 SMU 2 1 80 103 5 1 226 169 Houston 2 1 107 96 2 2 133 139 UCF 3 2 221 167 4 2 270 188 Memphis 2 2 128 157 3 2 165 181 Temple 1 3 100 147 1 3 100 147 East Carolina 1 3 125 136 1 4 154 185 Tulane 1 4 161 167 3 4 254 215 South Florida 0 4 81 153 1 5 108 211

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 34, East Carolina 30

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10

Tulane 38, Temple 3

UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.

Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

South Florida at Memphis, Noon

SMU at Temple, Noon

Tulsa at Navy, Noon

Tulane at East Carolina, Noon

Houston at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 0 274 109 7 0 323 109 Notre Dame 4 0 126 49 5 0 178 49 Miami 4 1 166 119 5 1 197 133 North Carolina 4 1 189 125 4 1 189 125 NC State 4 2 189 205 4 2 189 205 Wake Forest 3 2 156 135 4 2 222 149 Virginia Tech 3 2 184 148 3 2 184 148 Boston College 3 3 169 163 4 3 193 184 Georgia Tech 2 3 116 198 2 4 137 247 Pittsburgh 2 4 125 167 3 4 180 167 Florida St. 1 4 96 186 2 4 137 210 Louisville 1 4 136 144 2 4 171 165 Virginia 1 4 119 158 1 4 119 158 Duke 1 5 128 184 1 5 128 184 Syracuse 1 5 112 195 1 6 133 233

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14

Clemson 34, Boston College 28

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

North Carolina at Duke, Noon

Liberty at Virginia Tech, Noon

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma St. 3 0 98 41 4 0 114 48 Iowa St. 4 1 178 125 4 2 192 156 Kansas St. 4 1 155 121 4 2 186 156 West Virginia 3 2 142 109 4 2 198 119 Oklahoma 2 2 151 134 3 2 199 134 Texas 2 2 166 158 3 2 225 161 Baylor 1 2 84 68 1 2 84 68 Texas Tech 1 3 126 152 2 3 161 185 TCU 1 3 95 122 1 3 95 122 Kansas 0 5 74 239 0 6 97 277

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 52, Kansas 22

Kansas St. at West Virginia, Noon

TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

West Virginia at Texas, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA

Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 52

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 1 0 36 35 1 0 36 35 Ohio St. 1 0 52 17 1 0 52 17 Rutgers 1 0 38 27 1 0 38 27 Maryland 1 1 48 87 1 1 48 87 Michigan 1 1 73 51 1 1 73 51 Michigan St. 1 1 54 62 1 1 54 62 Penn St. 0 1 35 36 0 1 35 36

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 43 3 1 0 43 3 Purdue 2 0 55 44 2 0 55 44 Wisconsin 1 0 45 7 1 0 45 7 Illinois 0 2 31 76 0 2 31 76 Iowa 0 1 20 24 0 1 20 24 Minnesota 0 2 68 94 0 2 68 94 Nebraska 0 1 17 52 0 1 17 52

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 45, Minnesota 44

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 27, Michigan 24

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Michigan St. at Iowa, Noon

Nebraska at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan at Indiana, Noon

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 3 0 93 40 5 0 169 47 FAU 2 1 54 40 2 1 54 40 Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 2 124 105 Middle Tennessee 2 3 158 171 2 5 172 260 W. Kentucky 1 2 48 92 2 4 106 167 FIU 0 1 28 31 0 3 72 86 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 2 0 58 27 4 2 179 127 Louisiana Tech 2 2 95 109 3 3 175 192 Rice 1 1 64 46 1 1 64 46 UTSA 2 2 80 106 4 4 191 219 North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221 Southern Miss. 1 2 77 92 1 5 157 246 UTEP 0 2 45 59 3 3 120 151

___

Friday’s Games

Marshall at FIU, Postponed

Saturday’s Games

FAU 24, UTSA 3

North Texas at UTEP, Postponed

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FAU, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Wednesday, Nov. 4

E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois 20, SE Missouri 17

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nevada 1 0 37 34 1 0 37 34 San Diego St. 1 0 34 6 1 0 34 6 San Jose St. 1 0 17 6 1 0 17 6 Fresno St. 1 1 57 51 1 1 57 51 Hawaii 1 1 41 50 1 1 41 50 UNLV 0 1 6 34 0 1 6 34

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 1 0 42 13 1 0 42 13 Wyoming 1 1 65 44 1 1 65 44 Air Force 0 1 6 17 1 1 46 24 Colorado St. 0 1 17 38 0 1 17 38 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 1 13 42 0 1 13 42

___

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. 38, Colorado St. 17

Friday’s Games

Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.

New Mexico at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, Postponed

San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Utah St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 4 137 221 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Nov. 7

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Nov. 7

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, Noon

Arizona at Utah, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 4 1 146 81 4 1 146 81 Florida 2 1 127 100 2 1 127 100 Missouri 2 2 96 124 2 2 96 124 South Carolina 2 3 146 150 2 3 146 150 Tennessee 2 3 111 165 2 3 111 165 Kentucky 2 4 125 114 2 4 125 114 Vanderbilt 0 3 26 99 0 3 26 99

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 0 242 132 5 0 242 132 Texas A&M 3 1 110 116 3 1 110 116 Auburn 3 2 122 126 3 2 122 126 Arkansas 2 2 92 102 2 2 92 102 LSU 2 2 168 120 2 2 168 120 Mississippi St. 1 3 74 107 1 3 74 107 Mississippi 1 4 174 223 1 4 174 223

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 14, Kentucky 3

Kentucky at Missouri, Postponed

LSU at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Tennessee at Arkansas, TBA

Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, F.L., 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 83 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 3 3 131 148 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 3 4 202 226 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 0 3 68 107 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, Postponed

Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Angelo State University at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 4 0 161 64 6 0 242 108 Appalachian St. 1 0 45 17 3 1 139 75 Georgia Southern 2 2 91 95 4 2 159 121 Troy 1 1 71 53 3 2 156 144 Georgia St. 1 3 119 178 2 3 168 207

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 2 1 81 79 4 1 136 113 South Alabama 2 1 85 58 3 3 151 148 Arkansas St. 1 2 99 149 3 3 208 244 Texas State 1 2 75 84 1 6 182 242 Louisiana-Monroe 0 3 61 111 0 6 81 219

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern 24, South Alabama 17

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia St. 0

Troy at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., Noon

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Troy at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 6 0 270 84 Liberty 0 0 0 0 6 0 228 128 Army 0 0 0 0 6 1 235 82 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 41

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Air Force at Army, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty at Virginia Tech, Noon

UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.