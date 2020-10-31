FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|119
|30
|5
|0
|198
|60
|Tulsa
|3
|0
|110
|69
|3
|1
|117
|85
|Navy
|3
|1
|106
|113
|3
|3
|116
|208
|SMU
|2
|1
|80
|103
|5
|1
|226
|169
|Houston
|2
|1
|107
|96
|2
|2
|133
|139
|UCF
|3
|2
|221
|167
|4
|2
|270
|188
|Memphis
|2
|2
|128
|157
|3
|2
|165
|181
|Temple
|1
|3
|100
|147
|1
|3
|100
|147
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|125
|136
|1
|4
|154
|185
|Tulane
|1
|4
|161
|167
|3
|4
|254
|215
|South Florida
|0
|4
|81
|153
|1
|5
|108
|211
___
Friday’s Games
Tulsa 34, East Carolina 30
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10
Tulane 38, Temple 3
UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.
Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
South Florida at Memphis, Noon
SMU at Temple, Noon
Tulsa at Navy, Noon
Tulane at East Carolina, Noon
Houston at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|274
|109
|7
|0
|323
|109
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|126
|49
|5
|0
|178
|49
|Miami
|4
|1
|166
|119
|5
|1
|197
|133
|North Carolina
|4
|1
|189
|125
|4
|1
|189
|125
|NC State
|4
|2
|189
|205
|4
|2
|189
|205
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|156
|135
|4
|2
|222
|149
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|184
|148
|3
|2
|184
|148
|Boston College
|3
|3
|169
|163
|4
|3
|193
|184
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|116
|198
|2
|4
|137
|247
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|125
|167
|3
|4
|180
|167
|Florida St.
|1
|4
|96
|186
|2
|4
|137
|210
|Louisville
|1
|4
|136
|144
|2
|4
|171
|165
|Virginia
|1
|4
|119
|158
|1
|4
|119
|158
|Duke
|1
|5
|128
|184
|1
|5
|128
|184
|Syracuse
|1
|5
|112
|195
|1
|6
|133
|233
___
Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14
Clemson 34, Boston College 28
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
North Carolina at Duke, Noon
Liberty at Virginia Tech, Noon
Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|0
|98
|41
|4
|0
|114
|48
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|178
|125
|4
|2
|192
|156
|Kansas St.
|4
|1
|155
|121
|4
|2
|186
|156
|West Virginia
|3
|2
|142
|109
|4
|2
|198
|119
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|151
|134
|3
|2
|199
|134
|Texas
|2
|2
|166
|158
|3
|2
|225
|161
|Baylor
|1
|2
|84
|68
|1
|2
|84
|68
|Texas Tech
|1
|3
|126
|152
|2
|3
|161
|185
|TCU
|1
|3
|95
|122
|1
|3
|95
|122
|Kansas
|0
|5
|74
|239
|0
|6
|97
|277
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. 52, Kansas 22
Kansas St. at West Virginia, Noon
TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
West Virginia at Texas, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA
Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|52
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|36
|35
|1
|0
|36
|35
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|17
|1
|0
|52
|17
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|38
|27
|1
|0
|38
|27
|Maryland
|1
|1
|48
|87
|1
|1
|48
|87
|Michigan
|1
|1
|73
|51
|1
|1
|73
|51
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|54
|62
|1
|1
|54
|62
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|35
|36
|0
|1
|35
|36
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|43
|3
|1
|0
|43
|3
|Purdue
|2
|0
|55
|44
|2
|0
|55
|44
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|0
|45
|7
|Illinois
|0
|2
|31
|76
|0
|2
|31
|76
|Iowa
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|68
|94
|0
|2
|68
|94
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|17
|52
|0
|1
|17
|52
___
Friday’s Games
Maryland 45, Minnesota 44
Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. 27, Michigan 24
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Michigan St. at Iowa, Noon
Nebraska at Northwestern, Noon
Michigan at Indiana, Noon
Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|3
|0
|93
|40
|5
|0
|169
|47
|FAU
|2
|1
|54
|40
|2
|1
|54
|40
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|2
|124
|105
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|158
|171
|2
|5
|172
|260
|W. Kentucky
|1
|2
|48
|92
|2
|4
|106
|167
|FIU
|0
|1
|28
|31
|0
|3
|72
|86
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|2
|0
|58
|27
|4
|2
|179
|127
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|95
|109
|3
|3
|175
|192
|Rice
|1
|1
|64
|46
|1
|1
|64
|46
|UTSA
|2
|2
|80
|106
|4
|4
|191
|219
|North Texas
|1
|2
|104
|125
|2
|3
|196
|221
|Southern Miss.
|1
|2
|77
|92
|1
|5
|157
|246
|UTEP
|0
|2
|45
|59
|3
|3
|120
|151
___
Friday’s Games
Marshall at FIU, Postponed
Saturday’s Games
FAU 24, UTSA 3
North Texas at UTEP, Postponed
Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FAU, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Wednesday, Nov. 4
E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
S. Illinois 20, SE Missouri 17
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|0
|37
|34
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|34
|6
|1
|0
|34
|6
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|6
|1
|0
|17
|6
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|57
|51
|1
|1
|57
|51
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|41
|50
|1
|1
|41
|50
|UNLV
|0
|1
|6
|34
|0
|1
|6
|34
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|42
|13
|1
|0
|42
|13
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|65
|44
|1
|1
|65
|44
|Air Force
|0
|1
|6
|17
|1
|1
|46
|24
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|17
|38
|0
|1
|17
|38
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|13
|42
|0
|1
|13
|42
___
Thursday’s Games
Fresno St. 38, Colorado St. 17
Friday’s Games
Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.
New Mexico at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, Postponed
San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Utah St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
BYU at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|137
|221
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Nov. 7
Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Nov. 7
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, Noon
Arizona at Utah, 4 p.m.
UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|1
|146
|81
|4
|1
|146
|81
|Florida
|2
|1
|127
|100
|2
|1
|127
|100
|Missouri
|2
|2
|96
|124
|2
|2
|96
|124
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|146
|150
|2
|3
|146
|150
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|111
|165
|2
|3
|111
|165
|Kentucky
|2
|4
|125
|114
|2
|4
|125
|114
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|26
|99
|0
|3
|26
|99
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|242
|132
|5
|0
|242
|132
|Texas A&M
|3
|1
|110
|116
|3
|1
|110
|116
|Auburn
|3
|2
|122
|126
|3
|2
|122
|126
|Arkansas
|2
|2
|92
|102
|2
|2
|92
|102
|LSU
|2
|2
|168
|120
|2
|2
|168
|120
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|74
|107
|1
|3
|74
|107
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|174
|223
|1
|4
|174
|223
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 14, Kentucky 3
Kentucky at Missouri, Postponed
LSU at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Tennessee at Arkansas, TBA
Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, F.L., 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|83
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Mercer, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|3
|3
|131
|148
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|202
|226
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|0
|3
|68
|107
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, Postponed
Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Angelo State University at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|0
|161
|64
|6
|0
|242
|108
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|45
|17
|3
|1
|139
|75
|Georgia Southern
|2
|2
|91
|95
|4
|2
|159
|121
|Troy
|1
|1
|71
|53
|3
|2
|156
|144
|Georgia St.
|1
|3
|119
|178
|2
|3
|168
|207
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|1
|81
|79
|4
|1
|136
|113
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|85
|58
|3
|3
|151
|148
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|99
|149
|3
|3
|208
|244
|Texas State
|1
|2
|75
|84
|1
|6
|182
|242
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|3
|61
|111
|0
|6
|81
|219
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia Southern 24, South Alabama 17
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia St. 0
Troy at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., Noon
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Troy at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|270
|84
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|228
|128
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|235
|82
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Air Force at Army, 11:30 a.m.
Liberty at Virginia Tech, Noon
UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
